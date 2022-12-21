CHINATop Stories

CCG vessels patrol territorial waters surrounding Diaoyu Islands on December 21

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2022-12-21 14:01:55
BEIJING, Dec. 21 -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, patrol in the Chinese territorial waters surrounding the Diaoyu Islands on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the CCG’s official Wechat account on December 21, 2022.

