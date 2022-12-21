Xi says China ready to advance relations with Australia based on mutual respect, win-win principles

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China is ready to advance relations with Australia based on mutual respect, win-win principles.

Xi exchanged congratulations with Australian Governor-General David Hurley and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the messages, Xi said since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia 50 years ago, practical cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries.

The healthy and stable development of relations between China and Australia, both important countries in the Asia-Pacific region, is not only in the fundamental interests of their people, but also conducive to promoting peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world, he added.

Xi said he attaches great importance to development of China-Australia relations, and is ready to work with the Australian side to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity, adhere to mutual respect, win-win principles, promote the sustainable development of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and continue to bring benefits for the two nations.