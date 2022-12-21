CHINATop Stories

Xi meets United Russia party chairman Medvedev

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Lin Congyi
Time
2022-12-21 19:38:10
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Wednesday met with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, who visited China at the invitation of the CPC.
 
