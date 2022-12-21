Xi meets United Russia party chairman Medvedev

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, who visits China at the invitation of the CPC, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Wednesday met with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, who visited China at the invitation of the CPC.