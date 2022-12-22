26th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to DRC passes UN operational effectiveness inspection

KINSHASA, Dec.22 -- The 26th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) passed the operational effectiveness inspection of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) on December 21, with all the items involved up to par.

The United Nations operational effectiveness inspection involves an all-round inspection and evaluation of peacekeeping forces in terms of military training, routine management, logistic support and other aspects in accordance with the relevant requirements of the United Nations Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The inspection involves 49 items in 8 categories, including equipment, emergency management and environmental protection, with the purpose of comprehensively testing the capability of peacekeeping forces to complete all missions and tasks.

The 3-day inspection was carried out item by item as planned with high standards, strict requirements and fine procedures. The peacekeeping contingent also conducted on-site demonstrations of battlefield rescue, emergency defense and fire fighting and rescue, etc. During the inspection process, their impeccable infrastructure and standard operating procedures were unanimously commended by the inspectors.

It is learned that since the deployment to the mission area in September 2022, the 26th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the DRC has completed a number of engineering missions and tasks, including the construction of main roads in the eastern DRC, the relocation of civil affairs division of the MONUSCO, and the construction of the MONUSCO ammunition depots.