9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) fully deployed

By Dai Tianjiao and Zang Yaqi

JUBA, Dec. 23 -- The second-batch 350 members of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) arrived in the mission area on December 21. As of now, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion has been fully deployed and begun to engage in the one-year peacekeeping mission.

After arriving in the mission area on December 6, the first-batch 350 members of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion completed the handover of multiple items with their predecessors, including vehicles and equipment, weapons and ammunition, medical and logistic materials, and held a command handover ceremony.

It is learned that the 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion is mainly composed of troops from a brigade of the PLA 82nd Group Army under the PLA Central Theater Command, including infantry, armored troops, reconnaissance troops, artillery, and engineers. They will focus on such peacekeeping missions as cordon and patrol, armed escort, rescue and evacuation, etc. The 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion has returned home with successful completion of peacekeeping missions assigned.