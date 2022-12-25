PLA conducts joint combat-readiness security patrol and joint firepower striking exercise around Taiwan Island

BEIJING, Dec. 25 -- On December 25, the PLA Eastern Theater Command conducted the joint combat-readiness security patrol and joint firepower striking exercise involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island, said Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command (ETC), on Sunday.

The spokesperson pointed out that this is a firm response to the current escalation of provocations by the US in collusion with the Taiwan authorities. He stressed that the troops of the PLA ETC will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.