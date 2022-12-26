All members of 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) return home

TIANJIN, Dec.26 -- The second batch of the 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) arrived at Tianjin Binhai International Airport by chartered plane, marking that the 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) successfully completed the 12-month peacekeeping missions and all returned to China.

The members of the 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) were mainly selected from the PLA 82nd Group Army. Since the deployment to the mission area, the peacekeepers have completed 15 long patrols, 24 short patrols, 11 armed escorts, and 216 city patrols, with a total mileage of more than 27,000 kilometers, and carried out more than 40 civilian-military coordination activities, together with more than 30 activities to protect the rights and interests of women and children. The battalion has won high acclaim from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the local government and the people.

The battalion was awarded the commendation of the command of the UNMISS, and 201 peacekeepers won the individual commendation by the commander of the UNMISS and the commander of the UNMISS Sector Juba. All members received the United Nations Peace Medals of Honor.