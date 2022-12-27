PLA Hongkong Garrsion completes 24th round of officer rotations

Photo from the WeChat official account of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison

BEIJING, Dec. 27 -- Some officers assigned to the PLA Hong Kong Garrison finished the deployment in Hong Kong and returned to their former posts on December 26, 2022. This is the 24th round of officer rotations by the PLA Hong Kong Garrison since the return of Hong Kong to motherland.

At 10 am on Dec. 26, the PLA Hong Kong Garrison held a grand farewell ceremony at Xintian Military Camp to see off these officers, who had been selected from the PLA’s army, navy and air force troops.

During their stay in Hong Kong, these PLA officers adhered to the principle of "one country, two systems", the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Basic Law and the Garrison Law, and fulfilled various tasks and missions, winning high acclaim from the Hong Kong compatriots and all sectors of society.

It is learned that the newly dispatched officers selected from the whole military to be deployed in Hong Kong have arrived in Hong Kong recently in batches to take over the defense duties.