China, Russia conclude joint naval exercise

ABOARD DESTORYER JINAN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian navies concluded a seven-day joint naval exercise Tuesday in the East China Sea.

The drill, the 11th of its kind since 2012, was conducted in waters east of the area stretching from Zhoushan to Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

It was held in accordance with the annual cooperation schedule between the two militaries.

Despite severe sea conditions, the two navies completed joint operations covering measures including blockade and control, rescue, anti-submarine, and air defense.

This joint exercise proved another successful example of cooperation between the Chinese and Russian navies, said Major General Wang Yu of the Chinese navy.