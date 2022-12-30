Chinese military slams US arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING, Dec. 30 -- "China has always been firmly opposed to the US arms sales to China's Taiwan region. The US's move is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions in the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Joint Communique of 1982," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in a statement released on Friday.

According to a recent media report, the US State Department had approved the sale of anti-tank mine-laying systems worth about USD 180 million to China's Taiwan region.

The move has damaged China's sovereignty and security interests, emboldened the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and harmed the peace and satiability of Taiwan Strait, said the spokesperson, adding that China is strongly dissatisfied with such move and will take resolute countermeasure.

The spokesperson also pointed out that the US side is full of delusion with attempts to curb China's development and impede China's reunification by playing the "Taiwan Card". "We urge the US side to stop arms sales to and military connection with Taiwan, stop creating new tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces. Otherwise, US will draw fire against itself and bear all the consequences arising therefrom," stressed the spokesperson at the end of the written statement.