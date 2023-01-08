Xi stresses efforts to modernize judicial, procuratorial, public security work

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of remaining committed to advancing reform and exploring new ground, and carrying forward the fighting spirit, in a bid to modernize the work of judicial, procuratorial, and public security organs.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has recently made an important instruction on the work of judicial, procuratorial, and public security organs.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended greetings and gratitude to all police officers, ahead of the Chinese People's Police Day which falls on Jan. 10.