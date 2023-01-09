PLA conducts exercise in waters, airspace around Taiwan Island

BEIJING, Jan. 9 -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) organized the joint combat-readiness security patrol and real-combat exercise involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island on January 8, said Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command (ETC). The exercise focused on land strikes, sea assaults and other subjects, aiming to test the troops' joint combat capability and resolutely counter the collusive and provocative acts of the external forces and the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.