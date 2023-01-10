CHINA
China Coast Guard vessels patrol Diaoyu Islands
China Military Online
Lin Congyi
2023-01-10 15:52:04
BEIJING, Jan. 10 -- China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels patrol in China's territorial waters surrounding the Diaoyu Islands on Tuesday, according to a news release on the CCG's official Wechat account on January 10, 2023.
