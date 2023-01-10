China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 returns from mission

File Photo：China's Yuanwang-5 space tracking ship engages in maritime tracking and control mission.

BEIJING, Jan. 10 -- China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 returned to the dock of the China Satellite Maritime Tracking and Control Department(CSMTC) on January 9, 2023, after completing the maritime tracking and control missions for the Yaogan-34 series 03 remote sensing satellite.

On its voyage home, Yuanwang-5 encountered winds of 8 to 9 magnitudes and waves as high as 3.5 meters, sailing in angry gales and billows for two consecutive days. But it adjusted its course and ensured the navigation safety.

In 2022, Yuanwang-5 had operated at sea for 185 days and sailed for nearly 40,000 nautical miles safely.