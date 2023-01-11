43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce sets sail for Gulf of Aden

The guided-missile destroyer Nanning (Hull 162) attached to the 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce sets sail from a military port in Zhanjiang city, southeast China's Guangdong province on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Maoxuan)

By Li Yun and Tang Siyu

GUANGZHOU, Jan.11 -- The 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce set sail for the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia from a military port in Zhanjiang city, southeast China's Guangdong province, on the morning of January 10, for the rotation with the 42nd taskforce.

The 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce consists of guided-missile destroyer Nanning, guided-missile frigate Sanya and comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu, as well as two ship-borne helicopters and more than 700 troops. It is the first time for ship Nanning to perform escort mission.

During the preparation period, the taskforce had formulated detailed emergency plans and organized targeted training on actual use of weapons, anti-terrorism and anti-piracy operations, replenishment-at-sea, etc.

As of now, the Chinese PLA Navy has sent 131 warships and more than 32,000 troops in 42 batches to the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somali to carry out escort missions.

The guided-missile frigate Sanya (Hull 574) attached to the 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce sets sail from a military port in Zhanjiang city, southeast China's Guangdong province on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Maoxuan)