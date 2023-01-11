UNIFIL Chief of Staff visits Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon

Brigadier General Bruno Helluy , chief of staff of UNIFIL, tries to write with a Chinese writing brush.

BEIJING, Jan.11 -- On January 8, local time, Brigadier General Bruno Helluy, chief of staff of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), leading a 30-member delegation, came to the Chinese camp stationed in the south Lebanese village of Hinnieh to celebrate the upcoming Chinese lunar new year.

He communicated with the Chinese peacekeepers, learnt about the Chinese Spring Festival in terms of origin and customs, and watched their performances of Chinese dragon dance, lion dance, martial arts and Chinese tea-cooking art on the spot. After that, he wrote Spring Festival couplets, made paper-cuts for window decorations, and wrapped dumplings together with the Chinese peacekeepers.

Brig. Gen. Bruno Helluy expressed his joy in visiting the Chinese camp and participating in those activities, from which he had a deeper understanding of Chinese culture. “This is a good platform for people from different countries to get together, exchange and learn from each other,” he said.

A Russian peacekeeping officer working in the UNIFIL learns to make dumplings.