China Coast Guard achieves fruitful results in maritime drug control in 2022



Vessels of CCG Guangdong and relevant maritime law enforcement departments carry out special inspections on October 11, 2022. (Photo by Jiang Zibo/Xinhua).

BEIJING, Jan.12 -- In 2022, China Coast Guard (CCG) launched the “Blue Sea 2022” special law enforcement operation to curb the smuggling of toxic substances both at home and abroad at sea, in view to building a maritime prevention and control system. A total of 1.12 tons of drugs and 1.2 tons of materials to make drugs were seized throughout the year, with 3 super large drug trafficking gangs wiped out and 37 suspects arrested.

In 2022, CCG bureaus at all levels successfully detected a series of major drug cases, with a focus on strengthening the patrol of waters with frequent drug-related incidents and cutting off the channels of maritime trafficking of drugs and drug-making products. They deepened cooperation with public security, customs and other departments, and established the mechanisms for regional information sharing and joint investigation. In addition, they gave full play to the service platform of 95110 hotline, rendering the public complaint channel and mobilizing them to participate in the fight against drugs.

In 2023, the CCG will further strengthen the information guidance and investigation mechanism, strengthen the capacity building of the law enforcement teams, improve the efficiency of maritime patrols and the cooperation mode of anti-drug law enforcement, to effectively intercept the entry and exit of drugs through maritime channel.

The law enforcement officers from Shandong Provincial Bureau detain a ship suspected of smuggling on July 14, 2022. (Photoby Lu Yuxuan /Xinhua)