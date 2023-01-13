Festival groceries delivered to sentry post in Xinjiang

BEIJING, Jan. 13 -- More than 760 pieces of Spring Festival groceries, including lanterns, Spring Festival couplets, fruits, meat, computers, televisions, air conditioners, automatic washing machines, tables and chairs for study, have recently been delivered to the Tielieketi border defense company in Xinjiang, where the surrounding environment is notoriously bad. Along with the festival groceries, many greeting letters also arrived. The caring words and festival blessings in the letters warmed their hearts, according to the service members serving in the post.