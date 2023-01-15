China's top political advisory body prepares for annual session

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 25th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee met Sunday to prepare for the first session of the new CPPCC National Committee.

Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting.

According to the agenda, the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will deliberate and adopt a decision to hold the 14th CPPCC National Committee's first session.

Participants will discuss and decide the quota and list of names of the members of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The committee will deliberate and vote on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee and a report on proposals, which are to be submitted at the annual session, as well as a draft amendment to the CPPCC charter.

They will also discuss and vote on the draft timetable and agenda of the upcoming annual session.

Sunday's opening meeting was presided over by Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.