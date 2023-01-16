Chinese peacekeepers to South Sudan (Wau) complete road survey mission

The 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan (Wau) conducts on-site road survey.

BEIJING, Jan.16 -- The 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan (Wau) successfully completed a seven-day survey mission for the main supply route repair as assigned by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Under the escort of the Bangladesh peacekeeping infantry battalion, the peacekeepers of 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent undertook the comprehensive survey of the 100km-odd long main supply route from Deim Zubeir to Raga.

In this mission, the Chinese peacekeepers travelled more than 700 km and surveyed over 80 kilometers of damaged roads, 4 bridges and 19 culverts through on-the-spot survey, photo recording, 3D modeling and other technical methods. They accurately acquired detailed data on the road conditions of each section, and preliminarily knew the local social and communication conditions near the construction sites, laying a solid foundation for the following formulation of construction plan.

It is learned that the supply route is the main road in Western Bahr El Ghazal of South Sudan, linking Wau, Deim Zubeir and Raga, and is also the lifeline for the UNMISS to deliver supplies and provide humanitarian assistance. As some sections of the supply route had been eroded with gullies and seriously damaged bridges, the normal transportation and daily life of local residents had been severely affected.

During the mission, the Chinese peacekeepers also proactively carried out humanitarian relief, with military medics providing treatment to the local sick children who came for help, winning high acclaim from the local residents.

Military medics assigned to the 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan provide treatment to the local children.