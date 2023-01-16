Xi calls on non-CPC members to better pool strength, serve overall interests of country

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in an annual gathering with non-CPC members ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2023. Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Ding Xuexiang also attended the gathering. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called on non-CPC members to perform their duties with greater effort and determination, and play a better role in pooling the strength and serving the overall interests of the country.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when he took part in an annual gathering with non-CPC members at the Great Hall of the People ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.