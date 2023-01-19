CASC releases Blue Book of China Aerospace Science and Technology Activities 2022

By Liu Haoyu and Wang Lingshuo

BEIJING, Jan. 19 -- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) released the Blue Book of China Aerospace Science and Technology Activities 2022 in Beijing on January 18, 2023.

In 2022, China has made a major breakthrough in space launch activities. China completed 64 launch missions throughout the year, developed and launched 188 spacecraft, with a total mass of 197.21 tons, ranking the second in the world. All 53 launches of the Long March series rockets this year were successful, realizing 128 consecutively successful launches.

Experts of the CASC introduced that the number of space launches and flight tests of CASC will continue to remain high in the future with high density. In 2023, the CASC will arrange more than 60 space launch missions for more than 200 spacecraft, and the cumulative number of launches of the Long March series of carrier rockets will exceed 500.