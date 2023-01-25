PLA support base in Djibouti holds Spring Festival cultural exchange event

Chinese and Djibouti guests participate in the cultural exchange event held by the Chinese PLA support base in Djibouti on the evening of January 24 to celebrate the Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year.

DJIBOUTI, Jan. 25 -- On the evening of January 24, local time, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) support base in Djibouti held a cultural exchange event themed "Inclusive China, Win-Win Cooperation", to celebrate the Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year.

More than 170 guests from military and government departments of Djibouti, foreign troops in Djibouti, the Chinese Embassy and Chinese-invested enterprises in Djibouti were invited to the event.

This activity was designed to convey good wishes of openness, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, further deepen the friendly relations between the PLA support base and Djibouti’s military and government departments, and enhance mutual understanding among the troops stationed in Djibouti.