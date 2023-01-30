CCG warns away Japanese vessels trespassing into Chinese territorial waters off Diaoyu Islands

BEIJING, Jan.30 -- Five Japanese vessels including the Shinsei Maru illegally entered China’s territorial waters off the Diaoyu Islands on Monday. China Coast Guard (CCG) ships took necessary control measures against the five Japanese vessels according to law and warned them away, said Gan Yu, a spokesperson for the CCG.

“The Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. The CCG vessels carried out legitimate maritime rights protection and law enforcement activities in sea areas under China’s jurisdiction, on which the Japanese side has no right to make irresponsible remarks, said Gan Yu.

He also urged the Japanese side to immediately stop all illegal activities in this sea area and make sure that similar incidents will not happen again.