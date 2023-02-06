10th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali sets up free clinic



The picture shows the 10th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali providing free medical clinic.

BEIJING, Feb.6 -- At the invitation of the Sector East of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the local government, the 10th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali went to the Rand School in Gao on February 1 to provide free medical clinic.

The Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent has sent out an expert team of 16 doctors from multiple clinical disciplines, including respiration, digestion, gynecology and pediatrics, epidemic prevention, and laboratory medicine, to offer free diagnosis and treatment for teachers and students in schools against seasonal epidemics, infectious diseases, and other common and frequently-occurring diseases.

During the breaks, the Chinese expert team also visited the school hospital and carried out communication activities. The backbone doctors provided on-site teaching and technical assistance to help improve the diagnosis and treatment level of the local hospital.

And the Chinese medical contingent also donated food, medicine, health and epidemic prevention materials, as well as other school supplies, to the school on the same day.

Representatives of Rand School expressed their sincere gratitude for the clinic and donation of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent, and highly praised the on-site help and guidance of Chinese medical experts. Commander of the Sector East of the MINUSMA, who participated in the event, also gave his thumbs up to the Chinese medical team.