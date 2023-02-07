43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce officially starts escort mission

The 42nd and 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforces hold a farewell ceremony in the Gulf of Aden on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Wu Kangci)

GULF OF ADEN, Feb. 7 -- The 42nd and 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforces held a rotation ceremony in the Gulf of Aden on February 5. This marks that the 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce officially took over the escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia from the 42nd taskforce.

It is learnt that the 43rd taskforce is composed of the guided-missile destroyer Nanning, the guided-missile frigate Sanya and the comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu.

On the way to the Gulf of Aden, the taskforce had organized drills and training based on a variety of complex situations, so as to further improve the realistic combat capabilities and get well prepared for the implementation of escort mission.