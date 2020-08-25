PLA organizes large-scale parachute training in Xizang

The special operations soldiers board the transport helicopter one after another. (Photo by XieLian)

By Chang Kun, Pu Jin and Jiang Feibo

LHASA, August 25 -- Recently, a special operations brigade and an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command jointly organized the first large-scale parachute drill in an unfamiliar area on the plateau at an elevation of about 4,000 meters above sea level, in a bid to further hone the troops’ joint combat capabilities.

One day on the morning, special operations soldiers assembled in the predetermined area with each carrying 25 kilograms of equipment, and boarded two transport helicopters in six-member teams.

When arriving at the parachuting airspace at an altitude of 1,000 meters, the special operations members jumped out of the cabin one after another. The parachutes spread out in the air and the paratroopers landed in the designated area under the guidance of ground guides.

It is learnt that this low-altitude parachute training is the first of its type to be conducted in China’s Xizang region in the form of multiple aircraft formation. In the future, parachute subjects with the real combat background will be added, including the long-range maneuver and airdrops, armed parachute, etc., with a view to further improving the actual combat level of troops stationed in plateau areas.

The commander in the cabin checks the parachute gear once again. (Photo by XuZhiguo)