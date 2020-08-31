Beijing says in talks with India to solve border dispute amid latest accusation

Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its troops have never crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid a China-India border standoff, after the Indian army alleged that China's troops violated the previous consensus.

Indian army said in a statement on Monday that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) "violated the previous consensus reached in previous military and diplomatic engagements and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" in the disputed eastern Ladakh region on the night of August 29/30.

It said Indian soldiers foiled the Chinese attempt.

The Galwan Valley, which is part of the disputed region, is located on the Chinese side of the actual control line in the western section of the Sino-Indian border. And Chinese soldiers have patrolled the area for many years, according to China's Defense Ministry.

During Monday's daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied the latest accusation from India, saying Chinese troops always abide by the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Zhao said the two sides are maintaining diplomatic and military communications on the border dispute but he didn't give more details on the talks.

China blames India for escalation in the Galwan Valley, and it has called on the Indian side to settle the dispute through military and diplomatic dialogue.

On May 6, Indian soldiers' first intrusion in the China-controlled Galwan Valley. Despite bilateral diplomatic efforts, Indian troops violated the newly-reached consensus and trespassed China's border and launched provocative attacks against Chinese personnel, leading to bloody conflicts between soldiers from both countries, according to a release by Beijing.

China has repeated that it hopes the Indian side can eventually meet China halfway and fully implement the consensus reached by the two sides and settle the dispute through dialogue and diplomatic ways.

After political negotiation, troops from both countries have disengaged from front-line contact in the Galwan Valley since early July.