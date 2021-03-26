New amphibious armored ambulance commissioned to PLA plateau troops

BEIJING, Mar. 26 -- Recently, the new generation of amphibious armored ambulance commissioned to the plateau-stationed troops made public debut on a field training ground at an elevation of over 4,300m during a rescue drill held by a combined regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command.

Upon receiving the rescue instruction, the new amphibious armored ambulance rushed to the rescue site four kilometers away just with five minutes in the high-elevation mountainous areas. It is learnt that the ambulance, equipped with eight safety protection tires, can travel 100 km at a speed of 40 km/h even with its tires punctured by bullets.

According to Liang Yuping, a corpsman assigned to the combined regiment, the left and right sides, as well as the front of the new ambulance body can withstand the short-range shots of 7.62 mm armor-piercing rounds and the shrapnel damage from shell fragments. The design of the protection system can protect the occupants and the internal parts of the vehicle from damage by nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) weapons.

The vehicle can carry up to four soldiers with severe injuries and eight soldiers lightly injured at the same time. Inside the vehicle, monitors, infusion pumps, and other medical equipment are available to conduct on-site treatment of the wounded.

Meanwhile, the vehicle has built-in buffers, handrails, seat belts, etc., which can effectively avoid secondary injury during the ride. The drinking water and food supplies inside the ambulance can meet the needs of first aid on the battlefield as well as the transfer of the wounded.

The commission of the new-generation armored ambulance will further improve the medical support capabilities of troops stationed on the plateau areas.