Xi inspects armed police corps in Fujian

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, checks military training while inspecting a mobile corps of the People's Armed Police Force in Fujian Province, March 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

FUZHOU, March 26 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has stressed strengthening military training and combat readiness to enhance the capabilities to fulfill missions and tasks while inspecting a mobile corps of the People's Armed Police Force.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected the corps in east China's Fujian Province on Wednesday.

Xi inspected military training courses including the use of anti-explosion devices, chemical reconnaissance and decontamination, and engineering machinery operation.

He talked with engineering machine operators and encouraged them to train diligently in a scientific manner to improve their capabilities to fulfill tasks.

Afterward, Xi was shown a video detailing the development of the corps and heard a report on the corps' performance.

Acknowledging their work, Xi called on the troops to consider worst-case scenarios, better coordinate missions, and improve operation and contingency plans to ensure their rapid response to any emergency.

Highlighting the importance of combat preparedness, Xi urged the corps to step up real-combat training and joint-combat training, and to strengthen science and technology-based and law-based training.

He also called for accelerated military modernization and combat capability development.

Xi demanded efforts to uphold the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces and ensure the military remains absolutely loyal, pure, reliable, and the faithful guardian of the Party and the people.

He stressed Party history learning and education, demanding efforts to guide all officers and soldiers to stay true to the Party's founding mission and shoulder the task of strengthening the military.