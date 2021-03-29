Chinese peacekeeping medical team to Congo (DRC) to vaccinate UN staff

BUKAVU,Mar.29 -- The instruction team from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO）came to the Chinese peacekeeping level II hospital in Bukavu to inspect the vaccine inoculation preparation recently.

The team inspected the staff and equipment preparations, and communicated with the Chinese peacekeepers on issues related to vaccination. A member of the instruction team expressed great satisfaction with the effort of the Chinese level-II hospital.

At the beginning of this year, MONUSCO designated the hospital as one of its vaccination sites, where the Chinese peacekeeping medical team was responsible for vaccinating UN staff.

After receiving the task, the Chinese peacekeepers set up a specialized vaccination team. Based on China's anti-epidemic experience and taking the UN's vaccination requirements into consideration, the team streamlined the vaccination process and made a detailed plan to ensure the smooth progress of follow-up vaccination.