Xi meets with model crime-fighters

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met with representatives of those honored for their outstanding work in China's campaign to fight organized and gang-related crimes.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed congratulations to the representatives, who were attending a gathering in Beijing to celebrate the victory of the campaign.

Wang Huning and Zhao Leji, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the event.

In 2018, China initiated a three-year campaign to crack down on organized and gang-related crimes. Significant results have been achieved, with more than 3,600 crime groups busted over the past three years.

Speaking at the event, Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said the fight against such illegal activities should be advanced on a regular basis, calling for greater efforts to implement the Peaceful China initiative.