IAG 2021 Update: China wins 4 first places and 2 second places

On August 30, the last individual vehicle race of the Suvorov Onslaught event in Korla section of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 kicks off and the Chinese team wins first place. (Photo by Wang Kanghua)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 -- Competitions of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 are currently underway in many venues in Russia, China, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Iran. Up to now, the Chinese participating troops have won first places in the individual vehicle race of the Suvorov Onslaught event, the shooting race of the Safe Environment event, the Cooperation stage of the Clear Sky event, and the third round of the individual vehicle race of the Tank Biathlon event. They have also won the second places in the Masters of Armored Vehicles event, and the team race of the Military Rally event.

New race record in the individual vehicle race of the Suvorov Onslaught event

The last individual vehicle race of the Suvorov Onslaught event the in Korla section of the IAG 2021 was held on August 30, local time, and the Chinese team won the first place. The three rounds of 12 vehicle groups in the individual vehicle race of the Suvorov Onslaught event were all completed then. The Chinese team ranked first with a total of 47 minutes and 25.72 seconds, setting a new race record. The Russian team and the Belarusian team ranked second and third respectively. The three vehicle groups of the Chinese team, Group 3, Group 1 and Group 2 won the top three places in the "Winning Vehicle Group". The Chinese team’s vehicle captain Zhang Yang, artillery captain Tian Zhilong, and driver Li Xiaying won the "Best Captain", "Best Artillery Captain" and "Best Driver” respectively.

First place in the shooting race of the Safe Environment event

The shooting race of the Safe Environment event of the IAG 2021 kicked off in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on the morning of August 29, Beijing time. Teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam competed fiercely. Confirmed by the referee committee, the Chinese team won first place in the shooting race.

First place in the cooperation race of the Clear Sky event

On the morning of August 29, Beijing time, the results of the cooperation race of the Clear Sky competition for man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) crews in the previous day were announced, the Chinese team took the first place.

First place in the third round of individual race of the Tank Biathlon event

The third round of the individual race of the Tank Biathlon event was held at the Alabino training ground in Russia on the afternoon of August 28, local time. The Chinese crew competed with participants from Russia and Uzbekistan. After fierce competition, the Chinese crew won first place and successfully advanced to the semi-finals.

Second places in the Masters of Armored Vehicles event and the Military Rally event

Two events of the IAG 2021, namely, the Masters of Armored Vehicles and the Military Rally have come to an end. On the morning of August 29, local time, the Chinese team won first place in the captain race of the Masters of Armored Vehicles event. In addition, it has won the second places in three individual races, the TTO workshops and the team relay race respectively, as well as the second place in overall results.

The closing ceremony of the Military Rally event was held in Kyzyl region, Russia, on the morning of August 29, local time. This year, seven countries including China, Russia, Belarus and Serbia participated in the competition. The Chinese team won the third places in two races and runner-up of the overall event.

The Chinese participant shoots at the target during the mastery race of the Clear Sky event of the IAG 2021 held in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on August 28. Photo by (Zhang Jiacheng)