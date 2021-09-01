19th CPC Central Committee to hold sixth plenary session in November

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing in November, according to a decision made at a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau meeting on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

According to the agenda unveiled Tuesday, the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau will present its work report to the plenary session, which will study the issue of comprehensively reviewing the major achievements made and the historical experience accumulated during the Party's 100 years of endeavor.

Tuesday's meeting also deliberated a report on the seventh round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 19th CPC Central Committee.