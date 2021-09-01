IAG 2021: Chinese team breaks record in relay race of Safe Environment event

On August 31, a contestant from the Chinese PLA Army team crosses a single-plank bridge in the relay race of the Safe Environment event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021. The Safe Environment event is hosted by the PLA Army in Korla, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Yongjin, Xinhua News Agency)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 -- The Chinese participating team gained good results in several sections of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021from 18:00 on August 30 to 18:00 on August 31, Beijing time.

First place in the relay race of the Safe Environment event

The relay race of the Safe Environment event of the IAG 2021 kicked off on the morning of August 31, Beijing time. Among teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, China’s two crews took the first place with an result of 18 minutes and 19 seconds, breaking the record.

As of now, the Safe Environment event of the IAG 2021 has wrapped up. The Chinese team pocketed the first place in all individual race, shooting race, and relay race of the event.

Two third places of group championship in the Military Medical Relay Race

The competition for group championship, the highlight of the Military Medical Relay Race of the IAG 2021, kicked off at the Forish training ground in Jizzax Region of Uzbekistan on August 30, local time.

The contest has 9 parts including search and rescue of the wounded on the battlefield, hauling and evacuation of the wounded, field first aid, and river-crossing on rope bridge.

Finally, the Chinese team won third places in both the male and female groups among the 9 teams from 8 countries.

The Aviadarts Stage-2 competition wrapps up

The second round of the second stage of the IAG 2021 Aviadarts event was held in Ryazan, Russia, on August 30, local time, it was also the last day of flight competitions of the event.

The Chinese PLA Air Force’s fighter jets J-10B and J-16, and H-6K bombers struck ground targets with bombs, rockets, and artillery shells in turn. China’s Y-9 and Y-20 military transport aircraft took part in heavy equipment airdrop competitions.

The first round of the second stage of the event was held on August 27, local time. At present, the referee team is calculating the final results of all competitions.