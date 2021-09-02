Chinese team wins first place in exhibition activities of Army of Culture event

BEIJING, Sept. 2 -- The Chinese teams participating in the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 achieved excellent results in multiple events from 6 p.m., August 31 to 6 p.m., September 1, Beijing time.

First place in last stage of the Army of Culture event

With a score of 641.5 points (out of 650 points), the Chinese team won first place in the exhibition activities, the last stage of the Army of Culture event under the IAG 2021.

The Army of Culture competition came to a successful conclusion on the day after having 10 rounds of matches in nine consecutive days.

Second place in the "Tactical Shooter" event

The last race of the Tactical Shooter special troops applied shooting competition under the IAG 2021 was held at the shooting range of Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School, Russia on the morning of August 31, local time.

Ten teams from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, etc. competed fiercely. The Chinese team performed well and won second place in the overall evaluation.

Chinese team tops in two stages of Clear Sky event

The Chinese team fires at a mock helicopter target in the combined race of the Clear Sky event held in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Zhao Yu)

The combined race of the Clear Sky competition for man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) crews under the IAG 2021 was held in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on the morning of September 1, local time. Six teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Egypt, Uzbekistan, and Venezuela competed fiercely.

The combined race is the final stage of the Clear Sky event. The results of participating teams in the combined race and the top three teams in the Clear Sky event, as well as the best missile shooter, best machine gunner, and best driver in the three stages of the mastery race, cooperation stage, and combined race will be announced on September 2.

The Chinese team has won the first place in the previous two stages.