Top DPRK leader sends wreath to commemorate Chinese People's Volunteer martyrs

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong-un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has sent a wreath to the cemetery of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in Hoechang County, South Phyongan Province, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

The wreath was sent on Monday by Kim on behalf of all Korean people and was laid before the cemetery of CPV martyrs on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of China's sending the CPV to the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, the KCNA said.

The historic significance of the CPV's entry into the Korean front, which clearly manifested the friendship and great unity between the peoples of the two countries, remains unchanged as it is even after the lapse of more than 70 years, and it is immortal in the annals of bilateral friendship, the report said.

"The Chinese government made a strategic decision of dispatching the CPV to the Korean front under the banner of resisting America and aiding Korea, safeguarding the home and defending the motherland despite the very difficult situation," Kim was quoted as saying.

China also "rendered disinterested revolutionary assistance and won the great victory in the war, with the united forces of the peoples and armies of the two countries, and thus defended the security of the two countries," Kim said.