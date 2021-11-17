Chinese peacekeepers perform engineering tasks in Ménaka, Mali

By Wang Hongyang, Sun Ao

BAMAKO, Nov. 17 -- Recently, the detachment to Ménaka assigned to the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali has carried out its first engineering task in the mission area of Ménaka.

At the request of the Engineering Office of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Sector East, the detachment will build a brand new air defense bunker for the Togolese police force within 30 working days with net cages, sandbags, containers and so on.

At present, it is still scorching hot during the day in Ménaka. Against the backdrop of the complex security situation and harsh natural environment, the Chinese peacekeepers remain to work hard continuously, on average of nine hours per day.

It is learned that Ménaka, adjacent to Niger, is an important military town in the mission area of MINUSMA Sector East. With frequent local violent terrorist attacks and severe security threats, it has been one of the riskiest areas in Mali. Since the deployment of the Chinese peacekeepers to the mission area in October, Ménaka has always been at the high risk level.