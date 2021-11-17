Hong Kong students visit exhibition center of PLA garrison

BEIJING, Nov. 17 -- Recently, nearly 100 teachers and students from more than ten secondary schools in Hong Kong (HK) and the "Future Star" Alumni Association of Dagong Wenhui Media Group visited the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison Exhibition Center .

The exhibition mainly displays China's achievements in national rejuvenation, PLA's glorious history, and the efforts made by the PLA Hong Kong Garrison to implement the "One Country, Two Systems" Policy in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Visitors had a vivid Chinese history class through diversified exhibition forms such as models, graphics and videos.

"Dreams can lead to development," said Qiu Wanguang, principal of the Po Leung Kuk Vicwood K. T. Chong Sixth Form College, noting that the Chinese Dream Exhibition Hall impressed him the most.

Zhou Wolin, a student from Pui Kiu Middle School in Hong Kong, said that Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China, and the PLA Hong Kong Garrison has been defending national sovereignty like a magic cudgel. He also expressed his great pride in the growing comprehensive strength of China.

It is understood that since the opening of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison Exhibition Center in July this year, it has received more than 5,000 visitors, with local students and residents as the main body. The exhibition center has been gradually developed into an important site for national defense education.