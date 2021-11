The screenshot shows the notice released by China’s Maritime Safety Administration on November 17, 2021.

BEIJING, Nov. 19 -- According to a notice released by China’s Lianyungang Maritime Safety Administration on Wednesday, a live-fire drill will be carried out in waters of the Yellow Sea from November 18 to November 20, 2021.

LYG0085/21,MIDDLE YELLOW SEA GUN FIRING 0000UTC TO 1000UTC DAILY FROM 18 TO 20 NOV IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 34-52.0N/120-00.0E、34-52.0N/120-13.0E、34-44.0N/120-13.0E、34-44.0N/120-00.0E

ENTERING PROHIBITED.

LIANYUNGANG MSA CHINA.