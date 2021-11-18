Second Veterans Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition held in Beijing

By Huang Jianfeng, Zhou Jiawang

BEIJING, Nov. 18 -- The finals of the 2nd Beijing Veterans Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition, jointly hosted by the Beijing Municipal Veterans Affairs Bureau and the Office of Beijing Integrated Military and Civilian Development Committee, were held online recently.

A total of 107 veterans' entrepreneurial and innovative companies or teams from Beijing competed in three categories including "emerging industries", "traditional industries and life service industries", and "innovative teams".

Projects of the Cloud XR software products and service, the “Internet Plus” nursing care service platform, and the individual protective equipment won the first prizes respectively in the three categories. At the same time, there are six second prizes and nine third prizes.

As for now, about 4,300 veterans in Beijing have successfully established enterprises with an output value of about 8.3 billion RMB yuan ($1.25 billion). Among them, more than 1,400 companies have registered capital of more than 10 million RMB yuan ($1.57 million). Companies in high-tech fields such as aerospace, new-generation information technology, and biomedicine accounted for more than 36 percent. The organization of entrepreneurship competition for veterans will strongly support and maintain a good atmosphere for veterans to seek employment and entrepreneurship.