Military, local procuratorates conduct joint inspections on military installations along Yangtze River

By Chen Yuzhou, Li Ruosong and Zhang Chongjie

CHENGDU, Nov. 23 -- Recently, a joint patrol team formed by the Chengdu Military Procuratorate under the PLA Western Theatre Command and the Liangjiang District People's Procuratorate in Chongqing City conducted special inspections on the protection of military installations, ecological environment and natural resources along the Chongqing section of the Yangtze River.

In part of the Yangtze River basins, there had been no sign in the restricted military areas, and the frequent passages of civilian ships posed security risks to the local garrisons when carrying out tasks and training on subjects of rescue and disaster relief, anti-terrorism, security patrols, etc.

During the inspection, drones were used to investigate and collect evidence on the suspected interference with the use of military terminals, damage to navigation signs, indiscriminate sewage discharge, and river occupation.

After identifying acts that endangered the safety of military installations, the Chengdu Military Procuratorate and Chongqing Liangjiang District People's Procuratorate jointly visited the relevant departments in the residence, established a joint meeting mechanism for maritime safety work, and urged relevant departments to carry out rectifications in accordance with the provisions of the Military Facilities Protection Law.

During this joint special inspection, military and local procuratorates went to eight districts and counties of Chongqing City in the Yangtze River Basin and visited more than 20 military and civilian units, covering nearly one-third of the Chongqing section of the Yangtze River. The inspection found 21 leads to public interest litigation on military installations and ecological environment protection. After review, 19 cases were filed, six cases have been closed, and 13 cases are under rectification.