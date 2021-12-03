Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon donates medicine to local village

Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon move medicines to a village in Nabatieh, South Lebanon on November 29. (Photo by Yang Xinhui)

By Long Yue and Hu Jie

BEIRUT, Dec. 3 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon received a letter seeking medical and material assistance from a village in Nabatieh, South Lebanon recently. The contingent gave full attention to the request and made relevant arrangements.

On November 29, the Chinese peacekeepers visited the village with medicines of 51 varieties including antihypertensive, antibacterial and topical drugs as well as analgesics.

"The Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent will do its best to help the Lebanese people. We hope the friendship between the people of the two countries will last forever," said Duan Da, the liaison officer of the Chinese contingent, at the donation ceremony. The head of the village also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese peacekeepers on behalf of the villagers. "The Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent has brought us hope. We thank you very much for your help," he said.

Since the deployment in mid-August this year, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon has donated medical materials to the Lebanese people three times, organized the peacekeeping troops in Sector East of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to donate blood to the Lebanese Red Cross, and provided free medical service to local people, which were highly praised by all parties.