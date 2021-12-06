8th Beijing College War-gaming Competition wraps up

The picture shows the exercise room for blue party. (Photo by Li Chun)

By Li Chun

BEIJING, Dec. 6 -- The finals of annual Beijing College War-gaming Competition were conducted in the War-game Hall, Tsinghua University on December 5, 2021. This is the 8th Beijing College War-gaming Competition, with the theme of “Storm in Alpine Region” and 135 participating teams from 29 colleges and universities in Beijing.

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the preliminary rounds of the competition were conducted online, and the final rounds offline. After 109 preliminary rounds in seven days, eight teams entered the finals, where the players manipulated the keyboard and mouse to command tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artilleries and infantries, and fought for the key positions with intelligence.

The picture shows the live coverage of the finals on the screen in the Director's Hall. (Photo by Li Chun)

According to the organizers, the competition aimed at helping enhance the young students’ national defence knowledge and awareness, as well as their capacity of macro-strategic thinking and decision-making in a scientific way.

The competition was hosted by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, organized by the Beijing Association for College National Defense Education, and supported by the Tsinghua University.