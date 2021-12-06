First space lecture in China's Tiangong space station coming soon

By An Puzhong and Wang Lingshuo

The Chinese female taikonaut Wang Yaping flies inside China's space station core module Tianhe. (Photo/Astronaut Center of China)

BEIJING, Dec. 6 -- The first space lecture in China's Tiangong space station will be broadcast live to the world in the near future, as the opening of China's first space science education series, "Tiangong Class", according to China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) on December 2, 2021.

Being national experimental space lab, the Tiangong space station is also an important science education base with unique and rich educational resources. On June 20, 2013, with the assistance of her then crewmates Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang, taikonaut Wang Yaping gave a space lecture to more than 60 million primary and middle school students in China, generating a huge response in the society. After the Shenzhou-13 crew entered the space station, the public, especially the youth, are looking forwards to the next space lecture.

The "Tiangong Class" will be broadcast in series throughout the construction of the Chinese space station and on-orbit operations. Mainly targeted at teenagers, the lectures will be given by the Chinese taikonauts as "space teachers" and will be carried out in a coordinated and interactive manner between the space and the earth.