Science lecture from China's space station to be livestreamed Thursday

The crew aboard China's space station will give a live science lecture to viewers back on Earth at 3:40 p.m. Beijing Time on Thursday.

Shenzhou-13 crew members Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu are currently aboard the space station during a six-month mission.

The lecture will be interactive as the ground will be able to communicate with the Chinese astronauts in real time during the class. Beijing, Nanning, Wenchuan, Hong Kong and Macao will have classrooms for youngsters to watch it live.

The crewmates will demonstrate how they work and live in the station, how to conduct a cytology research experiment and how objects move in space, interacting with the students on the ground to ignite the public curiosity for science.