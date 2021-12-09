China to improve service for retired military officers

BEIJING, Dec. 9 -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA) recently announced the newly revised measures for providing services to and administration of retired military officers.

In line with relevant policies on social security system, medical and health care system, and elderly care service reform, the Measures make arrangements in an all-round manner to fully regulate and upgrade the service to and the administration of the retired military officers.

The Measures made it clear that the service and administration of retired military officers are under the charge of the Veterans Affairs Department, and organized and implemented by relevant service administration agencies. The honorary recuperation system for the wounded and disabled will be implemented, and initiatives to enrich the retired officers’ lives will be strengthened. In addition, for those retired military officers who are disabled, demented, elderly, or living alone, multi-dimensional services will be provided.

The Measures is to be implemented from January 1, 2022.