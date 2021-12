BEIJING, Dec. 10 -- "Rather devote life, than yield ground. This is the vow we will never forget." December 9, 2021, is the 20th birthday of Chen Xiangrong, a PLA martyr who was fallen during the China-India border clash in Galwan Valley. His comrades came to the place where he died to pay tribute. "We will never give up an inch of our country land," they solemnly swore. They paid respects with oath and conviction, swearing to defend the Chinese border with their lives.