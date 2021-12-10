Chinese peacekeepers to Mali carry out ammunition depot construction for Egyptian military police

A Chinese peacekeeper takes measurement on the steel frame of the ammunition depot.

By Wang Hongyang and Wang Xinggang

GAO, Mali, Dec.10 -- Recently, at the request of the Egyptian military police of the Super Camp of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Gao, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali started the construction of a new ammunition depot under the complex security situation and the harsh natural environment in local area.

The new ammunition depot is located in the barracks of the Egyptian military police assigned to the MINUSMA in Gao. The construction task has been in urgent need to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and ammunition, given the old one has been unavailable after years of rain wash and disrepair.

Chinese peacekeepers are operating a large-scale excavator to load earth into cages.

The sandy soil in the construction site made the wheeled vehicles, such as dump trucks, difficult to travel, with trapped vehicles frequently seen. Chinese peacekeepers have to carry the building materials on their shoulders to the construction site, while enduring the high temperature. Even worse, they also have to face the danger of firearms attack at any time.

However, the Chinese peacekeepers stated that completing construction in the most dangerous mission area of the United Nations is not only a task but also a practical action to spread friendship and show the good image of China's Blue Helmets.