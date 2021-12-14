100-odd school principals visit PLA Hong Kong Garrison Exhibition Center

HONG KONG, Dec. 14 -- Over 100 principals of elementary and secondary schools in Hong Kong visited the PLA Hong Kong Garrison Exhibition Center at the Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks on December 13, the eighth National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre Victims.

The PLA Hong Kong Garrison Exhibition Center is a large-scale exhibition hall that systematically introduces the history of the Communist Party of China, the nation and the military in Hong Kong. It showcases the course of the Party’s struggle in the past 100 years, the achievements of the country’s construction and development, and the glorious battle history of the people's army.

A national flag-raising ceremony was held at 9 a.m. at the exhibition center. More than 140 people including officials from the Education and Science Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government and the Education Bureau of the HKSAR, and the principals of the elementary and secondary schools, saluted the national flag, along with members of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison.

After the ceremony, the principals had a tour of the "Dream from the East" theme exhibition and mourned for the victims in the Nanjing Massacre History Exhibition Area.

After the tour, representatives of the principals and the PLA Hong Kong Garrison members had exchanges on the theme of "Teaching and Cultivating Talents for the Country – Patriotism Education in Hong Kong Elementary and Secondary Schools". They also discussed measures to enhance the national identity of Hong Kong students, and to establish a joint education mechanism.